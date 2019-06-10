BMO Capital Markets and Stifel sets PT of $18 for Postal Realty Trust

BMO Capital Markets analyst Jeremy Metz sees a "potentially significant roll-up opportunity" for Postal Realty Trust and starts coverage with outperform and sets PT of $18.00. Analyst further adds The company, if it can execute, can offer above-average growth and valuation expansion.

Stifel analyst Stephen Manaker starts Postal Realty Trust with buy and sets PT of 18.00 as it expects the company to grow "rapidly" through acquisitions because it's United States Postal Service niche "lacks institutional investors/capital bidding up prices. The company is currently trading at 23.9% discount to its triple-net REIT peers.

Postal Realty Trust commenced its listing on NYSE at $17.00 on May 15, 2019.

SA average rating of Neutral.