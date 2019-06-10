Zomedica closes second tranche of Preferred Shares

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) has completed the closing of its second tranche of Series 1 Preferred Shares with the issuance of 7 Series 1 Preferred Shares under a private placement at $1M per Series for a total purchase price of $7M.

The Company previously issued 5 Series 1 Preferred Shares to the same subscriber at $5M.

Net proceeds will be used for the continued development of its diagnostic platforms and therapeutic candidates and other general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company is authorized to issue up to 20 Series 1 Preferred Shares. The Company may conduct one or more additional closings of the offering for total proceeds of up to $20M.

