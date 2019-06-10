Sosei Heptares to receive $3M milestone payment from Pfizer

Sosei Group (OTCPK:SOLTF) and its strategic alliance partner Pfizer announce that a new clinical candidate from their collaboration was nominated to advance into clinical development.

Sosei Heptares will receive a $3M milestone payment from Pfizer for this achievement. The first clinical candidate under this collaboration was nominated by Pfizer in May 2019.

The multi-target drug discovery collaboration between Sosei Heptares and Pfizer was signed in November 2015 to research and develop potential new medicines directed at up to ten GPCR targets across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer also made a $33M equity investment in Sosei Heptares in 2015.