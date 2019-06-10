Cboe plans `speed bump' to enhance liquidity

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) plans to introduce a new Liquidity Provider Protection feature on its Cboe EDGA Equities Exchange that's designed to enhance liquidity and enable market makers to make better markets in stocks traded on the exchange.

Will be introduced subject to regulatory approval.

As currently proposed, once a liquidity-taking order reaches EDGA it would wait four milliseconds before trading with resting orders on the order book.

Goal is to enable liquidity providers to take more risk and quote tighter spreads with greater size by giving them sufficient time to re-price their resting orders before opportunistic traders can trade with them at stale prices.

Cboe is still open to industry feedback regarding the feature.

Feature is designed to reduce cross-market latency arbitrage.