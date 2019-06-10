BiondVax sets terms for rights offering

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) announces a rights offering to holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). One ADS right entitles to subscribe for and purchase one new ADS.

ADS holders shall receive 0.5378 ADS rights for each ADS owned of record at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9.

Proceeds will be used to fund clinical trials and scale up of the M-001 production process.

The offering will begin on June 10 and end on July 12, at 5:00p.m., New York City time.