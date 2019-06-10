KeyBanc cuts GrubHub estimates on diner retention

KeyBanc lowers its GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) EBITDA estimates saying the company has lost market share of spending diners it has acquired.

The bank cites a retention analysis showing that 53% of diners who tried GrubHub or DoorDash delivery in H2 2017 continued to use those platforms in April 2019. Diners acquired by GRUB spent 57% of their total online food delivery budget on GrubHub in April versus the 84% in January 2018.

KeyBanc "faces challenges from a mix-shift to delivery and stiff competition that are likely to limit profit dollar growth for the foreseeable future."