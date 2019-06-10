Trump says Fed's rate hike gave Chinese edge in trade talks - CNBC

President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's rate hike in December was a "big mistake" because it gave the Chinese an advantage during trade negotiations, Trump said in a phone interview with CNBC.

The Chinese "devalue their currency, they have for years -- it’s put them at a tremendous competitive advantage. And we don’t have that advantage because we have a Fed that doesn’t lower interest rates,” Trump said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that the central bank ignores political rhetoric when making its policy decisions.

The Fed's FOMC meets again next week; the markets see a rate cut coming in July.