Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains

Encana (NYSE:ECA) +3.1% pre-market after disclosing plans to buy back as much as $213M in additional common shares in July to complete its previously announced $1.25B stock repurchase program.

Since starting its buyback program in March, ECA says it has invested more than $1B to purchase 149.4M in shares, the maximum allowed by the Toronto Stock Exchange under the normal course issuer bid program, representing 10% of the company's outstanding public float.

ECA also reiterates guidance for FY 2019 capital spending of $2.7B-$2.9B and total full-year production of 560K-600K boe/day, including the impact of its planned exit from China in H2 2019.

For Q2, ECA says liquids production so far has averaged 320K bbl/day, ~10% higher than Q1 average pro forma levels, driven by strong oil and condensate volumes from its core growth assets in the Anadarko, Permian and Montney basins, which are expected to increase 13%-15% over Q1.