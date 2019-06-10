Blue Lion seeks to add only Tanemura to board

Activist investor Blue Lion Capital amends its proxy statement, removing Charles Griege as a nominee for HomeSteet's (NASDAQ:HMST) board.

Asks HomeStreet shareholders to elect Ronald K. Tanemura to replace incumbent director Donald R. Voss.

"Following recent discussions with several large shareholders who expressed their support for ongoing change, but also indicated a desire to minimize the potential disruption of removing HomeStreet's CEO from the board, Blue Lion has decided to remove Mr. Griege from its proxy card," Blue Lion said in a statement.