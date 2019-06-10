Lilly's Trulicity reduced CV risk in large-scale T2D study

Results from the large-scale Phase 3 REWIND study evaluating the effects of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) once-weekly Trulicity (dulaglutide) on reducing cardiovascular (CV) risk in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) showed a sustained benefit regardless of the presence of established CV disease. The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

The company says REWIND is the longest duration CV outcomes study (median of 5.4 years) in the GLP-1 receptor class. Most of the 9,901 participants (69%) did not have established CV disease. It compared the effect of Trulicity to placebo, both in addition to standard of care, on reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE 3) in a population where the majority had CV risk factors.

Treatment with Trulicity reduced overall MACE 3 risk by 12%, including a 9% reduction in the risk of CV death, 4% less risk of non-fatal heart attack and 24% less risk of non-fatal stroke.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:00 am ET to discuss all of the presentations at the meeting.