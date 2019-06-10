Overstock.com eyes blockchain potential in Africa

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) says its Medici Land Governance blockchain subsidiary signed an agreement with Liberia's Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.
The company memorandum of understanding is expected to lead to a pro bono pilot project exploring the potential for the digitization of existing government services and the development of e-government platforms in the African country.
Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne says African nations are growing enthusiastic about the possibility of using blockchain to accelerate their development.
OSTK +1.16% premarket to $9.60.
Source: Press Release
