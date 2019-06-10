Eros +12% on $20M buyback program

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 12.1% premarket after announcing a $20M share repurchase program.

The India-focused film company says its Eros Now streaming platform has grown to 18.8M paid subscribers (up 138% Y/Y, and 18% sequentially) and 154.7M registered users overall as of March 31, well above a target of 16M paid subs.

Shares slid on Thursday as Care Ratings slashed the company's credit ratings, but Eros says it's in a strong position and is making it priority to work with Care "to have our credit rating revised upwards in due course."

It calls out "baseless allegations" that it says short sellers continue to make against the company.