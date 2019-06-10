Greenpeace protesters occupy BP rig headed for North Sea drilling

Greenpeace activists have boarded an offshore drilling rig that was scheduled to start drilling for BP in the U.K. North Sea, protesting the company's plans to drill new wells in the area.

Two protesters climbed on to the platform as it was being towed out to the Vorlich field early Sunday evening and unfurled a banner bearing the words "climate emergency."

Greenpeace wants BP to abandon all its new oil fields and to switch its investments to renewables; the company says it shares the protesters' concerns about the climate but calls the actions of the protesters "irresponsible."

The rig, Paul B. Loyd Jr., is owned by Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and leased to BP.