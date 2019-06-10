Ferrellgas Partners +9% post Q3 earnings

Ferrellgas Partners's (FGP +9.1% ) propane operations, in Q3 reported gallons sold of 264.1M, +7% Y/Y; the company says margin cents per gallon were 1.7¢, +2.2% despite increased competitive pressure in the tank exchange business.

Retail propane sales volume increased ~8%, hence gross margin dollars is up ~7% on weather that was ~1% colder than the prior year

Witnessed retail customer growth of 4% to ~26,000

Tank Exchange sale locations increased to 54,300, +6%.

Gross margin expanded ~445bps to 47%, and operating margin increases ~360bps to ~14%; adj. EBITDA was up ~160bps to 18.5%

Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors was down to $34.7M from ~$44M.

The company ended the quarter with $246.9M of available borrowing capacity as well as $45.4M of cash.

Previously: Ferrellgas Partners EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (June 10)