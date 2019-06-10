American Financial Group in paratransit deal with AFH

American Financial Group's (AFG -0.5% ) National Interstate subsidiary will become the exclusive underwriter of American Financial Holdings' (NASDAQ:AFH) paratransit book of business.

AFG is granted a five-year warrant to acquire 19.9% of AFH's common stock outstanding at an exercise price of 69 cents per share.

AFH jumps 8.7% .

Transaction is effective June 10, 2019 and National Interstate expects to begin issuing policies in Q3 2019.

National Interstate estimates that the majority of AFH's $110M paratransit business will be eligible for quotation under this arrangement over the first 12 months after the agreement.

An AFH subsidiary will act as an underwriting manager for National Interstate for at least 12 months after the transaction, after which time National Interstate is entitled to acquire the renewal rights for the business held by AFH and certain subsidiaries.

AFH is working on additional arrangements with the objective of establishing Managing General Agency relationships for the company's other lines of business.

AFH is also continuing to work with its appointed strategic adviser to maximize value for all shareholders.