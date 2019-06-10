EMCORE acquires Systron Donner Inertial for $25.8M; lowers Q3 revenue guidance

EMCORE (EMKR -2.2% ) announces acquisition of Systron Donner Inertial, Inc., a manufacturer of Quartz MEMS navigation products from Resilience Capital Partners for ~$25.8M, payable $22.8M in cash and 810,698 shares of EMCORE common stock.

This transaction expands EMCORE’s navigation systems product portfolio and accelerates growth through the contribution of substantial additional revenue, SDI totaled ~$28M for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019.

The transaction is expected to be non-GAAP EPS accretive by the end of calendar 2019.

EMCORE revised its revenue guidance for 3Q19 to $20M to $22M from of $21M to $23M, driven by the negative impact to EMCORE's chip business from the Huawei related U.S. export restrictions.