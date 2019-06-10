Stocks extend last week's gains after Mexico deal averts tariffs

Stocks open higher after Pres. Trump halted planned tariffs on Mexico after the countries struck a deal on immigration; S&P +0.6%, Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +1.2%.
"The avoidance of Mexican tariffs is a positive but this wasn't entirely unexpected and it doesn't by any means erase the enormous risks inherent in Trump's trade policies," says J.P. Morgan managing director Adam Crisafulli.
M&A also has generated attention: United Technologies (-0.8%) and Raytheon (+1%) agreed to an all-stock merger of equals valued at ~$120B, and Salesforce (-3.4%) said it would acquire Tableau Software (+36.4%) for $15.7B in stock.
European markets are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% while Germany's DAX is closed for a holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8%.
In the U.S., the S&P's financials (+1.3%), consumer discretionary (+1.3%), and information technology (+0.9%) sectors top the early leaderboard, while the defensive-oriented utilities (-0.7%), real estate (-0.4%) and consumer staples (-0.1%) groups lag in the early going.
U.S. Treasury prices are on the decline, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.87% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 2.13%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.75.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $54.02/bbl.
Still ahead: Job openings and labor turnover survey
