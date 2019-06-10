Stocks extend last week's gains after Mexico deal averts tariffs

Stocks open higher after Pres. Trump halted planned tariffs on Mexico after the countries struck a deal on immigration; S&P +0.6% , Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +1.2% .

"The avoidance of Mexican tariffs is a positive but this wasn't entirely unexpected and it doesn't by any means erase the enormous risks inherent in Trump's trade policies," says J.P. Morgan managing director Adam Crisafulli.

M&A also has generated attention: United Technologies ( -0.8% ) and Raytheon ( +1% ) agreed to an all-stock merger of equals valued at ~$120B, and Salesforce ( -3.4% ) said it would acquire Tableau Software ( +36.4% ) for $15.7B in stock.

European markets are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% while Germany's DAX is closed for a holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., the S&P's financials ( +1.3% ), consumer discretionary ( +1.3% ), and information technology ( +0.9% ) sectors top the early leaderboard, while the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.7% ), real estate ( -0.4% ) and consumer staples ( -0.1% ) groups lag in the early going.

U.S. Treasury prices are on the decline, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.87% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 2.13%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.75.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $54.02/bbl.

Still ahead: Job openings and labor turnover survey