PG&E can pull out of big green power deals, bankruptcy court rules

PG&E (PCG -3.9% ) won a legal victory late Friday that could clear the way for it to cancel billions of dollars in green power contracts as it seeks to exit bankruptcy.

The ruling by Judge Montali, who is presiding over PG&E's Chapter 11 proceeding, may allow the company to get out of $42B in power purchase agreements, including many wind and solar deals that are now well above current market prices.

Power companies including NextEra Energy (NEE -0.9% ), Exelon (EXC -1% ), Consolidated Edison (ED -1.5% ) had enlisted the help of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in ensuring that their long-term contracts with PG&E survive the bankruptcy.

But Montali ruled FERC does not have the jurisdiction that it has asserted it does.

Clearway Energy (CWEN -1.6% ) has six solar projects and one natural gas plant that sell electricity to PG&E which accounted for 23% of CWEN's revenue last year.

Separately, PG&E says it has restored power for nearly all customers located in areas of Butte and Yuba counties after the utility shut off electricity because of strong winds and dry weather conditions.