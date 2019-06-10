Nasdaq, BME data pricing under EC scrutiny

The European Commission's antitrust arm has requested information from Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.2% ), Spain's Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (OTCPK:BOLYY), and third-party data distributors in a probe sparked by concerns that the two of the biggest exchange operators in Europe are charging too much for stock market data, Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Initially, the EC will determine whether Nasdaq and BME hold a dominant position in gathering and selling such data; an abuse of their positions could result in a fine of up to 30% of annual revenue from the relevant product, multiplied by the duration of any abusive activity.

In October, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that the Intercontinental Exchange-owned New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq didn't justify previous market data fee increases.