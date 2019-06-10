Shiloh Industries up 9% post Q2 mixed results

Shiloh Industries (SHLO +9.6% ) reported Q2 revenue of $273.4M, a decline of 8.1% Y/Y, and net income of $1.11M (-72.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 10 bps to 10.5%; and operating margin improved by 5 bps to 2.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $23.27M (+14.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 170 bps to 8.5%.

SG&A expenses were $28.68M (-8.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 10.5% down 10 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $12.76M, compared to $20.06M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $17.66M as of April 30, 2019.

FY19 Outlook: Reaffirms revenue $1B to $1.15B; and raises the mid-point of Adj. EBITDA range $65M to $70M (prior $62M to $70M).

