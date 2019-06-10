Vale to spend $1.9B to shut down nine mining waste dams

Vale (VALE +0.2% ) says it will spend $1.9B to decommission nine tailing dams in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, part of its response to January tailings dam disaster that left ~300 people dead or missing.

The company will invest $150M-$200M in 2019, ~$500M in 2020 and $150M-$200M in the following years, according to a securities filing.

Out of the 85 dams Vale either operates or is involved in via joint ventures, the company says 30 dams it operates in Brazil and at least nine of its dams in Canada are rated as likely to cause an extreme amount of damage if they fail.

The statement came as other major miners including BHP, Glencore and Anglo American released information on the safety of their dams.