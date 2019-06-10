Petrobras says Caixa to sell $1.86B share stake

Petrobras (PBR -2.1% ) says Brazil's Caixa bank will sell a 241.3M-share stake worth 7.2B reais ($1.86B) in the company based on the stock's June 7 closing price.

PBR had delayed securities filings related to Caixa's secondary share offering to wait for last week's Brazilian Supreme Court decision on whether congressional authorization is needed to continue with its asset sale program.

PBR executives may now present to investors, in a road show related to the offering, the final Supreme Court decision allowing the company to sell subsidiaries and assets, Reuters reports.