Citron pitches Revolve as FashTech star

Citron issues a formal report on Revolve (RVLV +17.6% ), saying it is a much better FashTech business than Farfetch (FTCH +1.3% ) on all facets.

"Despite Revolve generating an 8% to 9% operating margin while Farfetch is highly unprofitable, applying Farfetch’s 2018 EV/Sales multiple to Revolve would value the stock at $63 to $64. Being conservative, there is nothing that should stop Revolve from seeing $50 and beyond," maintains Citron.

Shares of Revolve traded at a post-IPO high of $44.59 earlier in the session.