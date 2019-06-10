iFresh +11% after acquisition, spin-off moves

Supermarket chain and online grocer iFresh (IFMK +10.7% ) says it acquired Xiaotai International Investment for an undisclosed amount.

Xiaotao is described as a peer-to-peer lending company based in Hangzhou, China providing an internet lending information intermediary platform that gives borrowers access to a variety of loan products in China.

The company also entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its NYM subsidiary to Go Fresh in exchange for a cash consideration of $9.1M. Upon completion of the acquisition and the simultaneous spinoff, IFMK will own 100% of Xiaotai. Xiaotai shareholders and existing IFMK shareholders will own approximately 94% and 6% of the combined company, respectively.

