BP unit's dispute over Montana Superfund site taken up by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear a bid by BP's Atlantic Richfield unit to appeal a lower court ruling that allowed a lawsuit by Montana private property owners seeking to force the company to pay for a more extensive cleanup of a Superfund hazardous waste site than ordered by federal environmental officials.

Atlantic Richfield already has spent $470M on soil and ground water restoration at the site of the former Anaconda copper smelter that was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The company, which is backed by industry groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers in the case, says the lower court decision could lead to thousands more lawsuits and further complicate federally mandated improvements to contaminated land.