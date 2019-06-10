Supreme Court hearing Intel retirement plan case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Intel's (INTC +1.7% ) case against a lawsuit accusing the company of violating federal laws by making costly employee retirement plan investments.

Intel is appealing a lower court ruling reviving a proposed class action suit that claimed INTC cost beneficiaries hundreds of millions by overly investing in alternative investments like hedge funds and private equity.

The legal battle surrounds the timing of the suit. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act gives beneficiaries six years to sue over poor investments or three years if a problem is known sooner.

The engineer who filed the initial suit worked at Intel from 2010 to 2012 but says he was unaware the alternative investments posted online or what hedge funds were. Intel says the lower court ruling could let anyone claim "that he did not read the relevant plan documents, or simply that he cannot recall whether he saw them."