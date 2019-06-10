United Tech, Raytheon respond to competition concerns

CNBC's Jim Cramer: Will this merger make things less competitive?

United Tech (UTX -1.7% ) CEO Gregory Hayes: Absolutely not. Once he [Trump] understands the benefits of this merger in terms of what it's going to do to reduce costs to the government, improve technology of the U.S. and its defense profile and what it's going to do for jobs in this country, I think he's going to be supportive, as he has been for our companies over his administration.

Raytheon (RTN +1.7% ) CEO Thomas Kennedy: We are complementary. We are not competitive.

Cramer: Are there some fields you may have gone after, or would have been required to come up with a division to compete against each other? What would you say to President Trump?

Kennedy: This is an overall great play for the USA, making us a great country.

Hayes: We think this transaction, because of its complementary nature - very little regulatory hurdle with less than 1% overlap in sales - it's going to be a great combination for a shareholder perspective. YTD we've hired 5,500 people. We're going to hire more than 10,000 people in the U.S. this year. Raytheon is going to hire 10,000. That's 20,000 jobs.

Cramer: How does this differ from the overture from Honeywell in 2016?

Hayes: The [Honeywell] overlap in our aerospace market, especially in commercial, was tremendous. We were looking at divestitures of $8B-$10B. As we thought about that, all that value creation from the merger, evaporates. In this case it's around $750M.