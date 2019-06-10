Comcast's racial-bias appeal to get Supreme Court review

An appeal by Comcast (CMCSA -0.5%) in a racial bias case will get a hearing at the Supreme Court.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had allowed a $20B civil rights lawsuit to go forward, centered around the refusal by Comcast to carry channels run by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks.
Comedian/entrepreneur Allen had argued that he was racially discriminated against, in violation of the Civil Rights Act. Cablecos said their decisions were led by capacity constraints and not race.
A similar appeal by Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) on claims by Allen didn't receive action from the Supreme Court, but that case will likely be guided by the outcome of the Comcast decision.
