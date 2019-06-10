Consumers see household financials slipping in the year ahead - NY Fed

U.S. consumers expect their household financial situation in the year ahead to deteriorate, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports in its Survey of Consumer Expectations.
Inflation expectations are anchored, though. Median inflation expectations declined by 0.1 percentage point at both the one-year and three-year horizon in May to 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively -- the lowest readings since late 2017.
Expectations of the increase in the cost of college retreated to 5.9% in May from 7.2% in April, as the expected growth in the cost of medical care rose to 8.0% from 7.8% in April.
Median one-year ahead earnings growth expectations increased to 2.5% in May from 2.4% in April, holding within a narrow range of 2.4%-2.6% since December 2018.
Median expected household income growth slipped to 2.8% in May from 2.9% in April, mainly driven by respondents without a college degree.
