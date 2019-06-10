Gold, gold miners drop as investors return to risk-on mode

Comex gold futures -1% to $1,332.50/oz., backing off last Friday's 14-month peak as the deal between the U.S. and Mexico to avert a tariff war sparks investor appetite for riskier assets.

But concerns over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook mean Bullion may touch $1,400/oz. this year as investors hedge risk, says Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis for EMEA and Asia regions at INTL FCStone.

"All the dominant asset classes have a question mark over them at the moment, which is generally when gold comes into play," O'Connell says.

"As volatility increases and the risk of a correction in equity market increases, we’re going to start seeing more significant flows of capital into the gold markets," says Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Meanwhile, bullish positioning by large speculators in gold futures more than tripled during the week ended June 4, according to data compiled by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Precious metals shares are trading broadly lower: SBGL -3.4% , AU -3.2% , WPM -3.2% , HMY -3.1% , DRD -2.7% , SAND -2.6% , AG -2.6% , GFI -2.4%, GOLD -2.1% .

