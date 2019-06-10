Casino stocks break higher

The casino sector is having a strong day with Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +5.1% , MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +5.0% , Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) +4.5% , Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +3.5% , Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +3.2% and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +2.7% topping the list of gainers.

Underpinning the buying action, Deutsche Bank raised its recommendation on the Macau sector to Neutral from Underweight and the Eldorado-Caesars deal talks have raised the M&A profile of U.S. players.