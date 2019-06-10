China iron ore imports rose in May

China reports a rebound in iron ore imports last month from an 18-month-low in April, but were still well below the year-ago month as disruptions to output in Brazil and Australia slowed shipments.

China, the world's biggest iron ore consumer, imported 83.75M metric tons in May, 3.7% higher than the April total but down 11% from the year-ago month; YTD, China imported 423.9M mt of iron ore, 5.2% below the same period in 2018.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has cut shipments following a fatal disaster at a Brazilian tailings dam, while major Australian miners BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) were hurt by a tropical cyclone.

The disruptions came as Chinese steel production rose to a record level in April, pushing iron ore futures prices in China to record highs late last month.

May iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland rose 9.3% from April to 46.2M mt and by 2.2% Y/Y to 37.8M mt.