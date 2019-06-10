Dave & Buster's Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $371.72M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, play has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Dave & Buster's Earnings Preview: Look For Earnings And Revenue To Continue Growing