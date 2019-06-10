H&R Block Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.15 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, hrb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.