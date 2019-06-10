Chico's FAS Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $517.61M (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.