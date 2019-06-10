Transportation sector rallies following deal with Mexico

Select railroad, logistics and trucking stocks are gaining after the threat of an import tax on goods from Mexico is seen as much lower following a deal between the Trump Administration and Mexico. While President Trump is still hinting that tariffs could be applied, for now it's business as usual on border commerce.

Notable gainers include Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) +6.3% , XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) +5.5% , YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +4.9% , Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) +4.5% , USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) +4.4% , FedEx (NYSE:FDX) +3.7% , Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) +3.1% , U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) +2.9% , Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) +2.9% , Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) +2.6% , Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) +2.6% , Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) +2.4% , Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) +1.8% , Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) +1.7% .