EA draws positives for E3 reveal of 'Star Wars,' 'Apex Legends' news

One of the highest-stakes presentations at this year's E3 gaming expo is Electronic Arts' (EA -1.1% ) EA Play, which kicked off this weekend with generally positive reactions to the company's slate.

That included a key title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, that's seeing reviews that "skew decidedly positive," according to SunTrust's Matthew Thornton.

EA released its first gameplay trailer for the game at its event.

"We thought the game content was a nice departure from [Star Wars] Battlefield, and possibly good enough to get Star Wars fans to try the game," BofA Merrill Lynch wrote.

EA also offered annual sports updates (including FIFA, Madden and NHL 20), but most important to BofA was news of new content for Apex Legends via its season 2, Battle Charge, launching July 2 with a new character, weapon and challenges along with improvements to existing weapons/challenges.

"While we believe some gamers were looking for more than one new weapon and legend, early reviews on [new legend] Wattson are positive, and we believe new missions, gameplay styles and more content could help to reaccelerate engagement," the firm says. July 2 will be important "given concerns on EA’s ability to achieve the $300M-400M in Apex revenue included in FY20 guidance."

Suntrust Rates EA buy with a price target of $107, while BofAML rates it a Buy with a target of $118, implying 23% upside.