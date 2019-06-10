Top News

Stocks continue climb, driven by consumer discretionary, IT

|About: NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP)|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks extend their advance in midday trading, led by consumer discretionary and IT sectors.

The three major U.S. stock averages ease off of their session highs -- the Nasdaq +1.8%, the S&P 500 +1.0%, and the Dow +0.7%.

By S&P 500 sector, consumer discretionary and IT each gain 1.9% and financials rise 1.6%, outperforming the broader market; real estate (-0.4%), utilities (-0.3%), and consumer staples (flat) lag.

Crude oil slips 0.2% to $53.91 per barrel.

10-year bond price falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 2.138%.

The Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 96.80.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox