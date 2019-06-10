Stocks continue climb, driven by consumer discretionary, IT

Stocks extend their advance in midday trading, led by consumer discretionary and IT sectors.

The three major U.S. stock averages ease off of their session highs -- the Nasdaq +1.8% , the S&P 500 +1.0% , and the Dow +0.7% .

By S&P 500 sector, consumer discretionary and IT each gain 1.9% and financials rise 1.6% , outperforming the broader market; real estate ( -0.4% ), utilities ( -0.3% ), and consumer staples (flat) lag.

Crude oil slips 0.2% to $53.91 per barrel.

10-year bond price falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 2.138%.