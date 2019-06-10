Russia not yet on board with OPEC production deal extension

Russia will not commit to further production cuts under an OPEC supply deal, since the oil market faces many uncertainties in the months ahead, the country's energy minister says.

"We need to continue to monitor the situation and see what happens in June so we can take a balanced decision in July," says Energy Minister Novak.

Nearly all of OPEC's 24 members is on board with a rollover of the production agreement, except for Russia, which has been wavering over how much output it was willing to cut, Saudi Energy Minister Falih says, adding that "the current status of the international oil markets, which are volatile once again, makes Saudi-Russian cooperation all the more important."

But Novak no doubt wants an agreement, saying he could not rule out a drop in oil prices to $30/bbl if the deal is not extended, citing a risk that oil producers pump out too much crude and prices fall sharply.

WTI crude oil -0.3% to $53.82/bbl, Brent -0.9% to $62.74/bbl.

