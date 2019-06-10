HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hds has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.