John Wiley & Sons Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $489.67M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jw.a has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.