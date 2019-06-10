BET to launch streaming service in fall - WSJ

Viacom's (VIA -0.5% , VIAB -1.7% ) BET Networks is launching its own streaming service, BET Plus, in heavy partnership with actor/producer Tyler Perry, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's set for a fall launch and while pricing isn't final, the report says it's expected to cost more than the children's service Noggin, which is priced at $2.99/month.

Perry will have a stake in the service, an expansion of an existing production deal, and his shows and movies will anchor it alongside content from sister networks like MTV, Comedy Central and VH1.

BET execs say their research shows African-Americans watch more live TV and more streaming movies/TV shows than other demographic groups.