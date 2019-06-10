Goldman sees Fed holding rates for rest of the year

The Federal Reserve is likely to leave interest rates where they are for the the rest of the year, Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius wrote in note.

That goes against the market's expectation of up to three rate cuts before 2020.

“Although it is a close call, we still expect the FOMC to keep the funds rate unchanged in the remainder of the year,” Hatzius wrote, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's assurance last week to act "as appropriate" wasn't intended to signal a rate cut, Hatzius wrote, but instead was meant to show that the central bank is paying attention to increased trade tensions.