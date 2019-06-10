Akero Therapeutics files for $75M IPO

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO of 5M common shares at $14 - 16, valuing the offering at $75M from the midpoint.

The South San Francisco-based biotech has its sights set on therapies to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Lead candidate is AKR-001, an analog of a naturally expressed hormone called fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) that regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbs and proteins. In previous studies in type 2 diabetics, AKR-001 was associated with substantial improvements in lipid metabolism and insulin sensitivity. A Phase 2a clinical trial launched a few weeks ago. The estimated primary completion date is March 2020.

2019 Financials (Q1): Operating Expenses: $5.5M (+999%); Net Loss: ($5.4M) (-999%); Cash Burn: ($5.4M) (-999%).