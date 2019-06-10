FDA grants accelerated review status for Roche's Polivy for DLBCL

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.2% ) Genentech unit announces accelerated review status in the U.S. for antibody-drug conjugate Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), combined with chemo agent bendamustine [Teva's (TEVA +2.2% ) Bendeka] and Rituxan (rituximab), for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have received at least two prior therapies.

Polivy targets a protein expressed in most B cells called CD79b. Polatuzumab binds to CD79b thereby delivering the cytotoxic agent directly to the B cell.

The company's marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 19.