Airbnb complying with NYC subpoena

Airbnb (AIRB) is working to comply with a subpoena from the City of New York requesting information about some listings in the city.

AIRB is providing anonymized data on listings and hosts from the start of 2018 through February 18 of this year. The requested info includes listings lasting fewer than 30 days that offer the entire home, private/shared rooms, or multiple rooms for rent at the same address.

Under an agreement with Airbnb, NYC is allowed to submit a follow-up request for de-anonymized data.

Source: Bloomberg.