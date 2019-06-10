Insulet's closed-loop insulin pump shows positive effect in T1D study; shares up 2%

Insulet (PODD +2.3% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of positive results from a study evaluating Omnipod Horizon, its hybrid closed-loop system, for glycemic control in children as young as two old with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The data were presented at the American Diabetes Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

The study was conducted in a supervised hotel setting under free-living conditions with unrestricted meals and daily exercise in subjects between two and six years old. In up to four days use, blood sugar levels were in the normal range for 73% of the time (85% overnight). Blood sugar levels were below the lower range of normal (hypoglycemia) 2.9% of the time (2.0% overnight).