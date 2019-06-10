Unilever adds Japanese prestige skincare brand to its stable

Unilever (UN, UL) announces that it struck a deal to acquire prestige skincare brand Tatcha for an undisclosed amount.

The company says the Tatcha brand has become a cult favourite introducing Japanese skincare to other parts of the world.

"Tatcha is one of the best performing beauty brands in North America, famous for its exceptional product experience and unique combination of natural ingredients and high product efficacy. Thanks to Vicky’s passion and expertise, iconic products like The Water Cream and The Silk Canvas have become the cornerstone of long-term consumer loyalty," notes Unilever EVP Vasiliki Petrou.

The deal is expected to close in Q3.