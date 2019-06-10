Universal Electronics +14% as Sidoti leaves sidelines

Sidoti upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from Neutral to Buy with a $48 price target.

The firm had downgraded UEIC on June 3 after President Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico, where the smart home firm is transferring part of its production volume to avoid China's tariffs. The Trump administration has since reversed that decision.

Analyst Greg Burns: "The recent focus on tariffs, first with China and now with Mexico, obscured the fact that demand for UEI’s advanced remotes gained momentum in the last few quarters."