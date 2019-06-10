U.S. corporations went on spending spree in 2018 - Moody's

U.S. corporations' cash holdings declined last year from a record high in 2017 as companies, flush with cash from U.S. tax reform, spent record amounts on capex, dividends, stock buybacks, and M&A, according to a report from Moody's Investors Service.

928 non-financial companies that Moody's rates had $1.69T in cash and liquid investments as of December 2018, down 15% from $1.99T a year earlier.

Moody's expects cash balances to recede again next year as companies repay maturing debt and return more cash to shareholders.

In 2018, capex rose 12% to a record $851B. Dividends increased 6.7% to $412B. Net share buybacks, up almost 100%, hit $467B. Acquisition spending rose 14% to $405B.

For 2019, Moody's sees spending on capital investments, dividends, stock buybacks, and acquisitions rising to a total of $2.3T from $2.14T in 2018.